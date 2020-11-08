Sen. Doug Jones congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following an intense election, Joe Biden was elected president in the 2020 Presidential Election. There to congratulate the president-elect was also Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

“Congratulations to my friend of over 40 years, @Joebiden,” the tweet read, as Jones shared his celebratory message with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to my friend of over 40 years, @joebiden. I have always believed in you and I know that you are the right person for this moment in history.



And to my “buddy” @kamalaharris – you are so amazing and an inspiration for all the young girls watching today. pic.twitter.com/iRexXijeoO — Doug Jones (@DougJones) November 7, 2020

Incumbent Jones lost the U.S. Senate race to Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s General Election this November.

This is the former Auburn coach’s first political office. Tuberville previously coached several college football programs between 1995-2016.