Semmes man sentenced to eight years for dealing cocaine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Semmes was sentenced Oct. 18 to 97 months in prison for his

participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than eight kilograms of cocaine.

According to court documents, as Mobile police executed a search warrant on Thomas Avenue in Prichard, Charles Deshuan Yates, 41, fled from the home and tossed a backpack. Authorities say the backpack contained more than a kilogram of cocaine, some of which was divided into smaller quantities for distribution. Yates also had more than $4,000 in his wallet when he was arrested.

Yates was arrested on federal charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He a search of his residence resulted in the seizure of $87,000 in cash. Yates pled guilty to the conspiracy charge in June of 2021.

United States District Court Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock imposed the 97-month sentence, which will be followed by five years on supervised release following his imprisonment. As conditions of his supervision, Yates will undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse, and he will be subject to a search of his person and premises upon reasonable suspicion. No fine was imposed but the judge ordered that Yates pay $100 in special assessments.