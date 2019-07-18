Semmes family’s wheelchair accessible van totaled in accident

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Maddy Martin and her family spent the beginning of July at Disney. They were in a serious accident on their way home. No one was hurt, but their wheelchair accessible van was totaled.

The insurance company paid off the rest of the van, but they are not paying for a replacement. Maddy’s family is now asking for help from the community.

Maddy is a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School. The van allows her to get to school, to her doctor appointments, and everywhere else she needs to go.

The Martin family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new van for Maddy.