Seminole County Schools close after employee shows signs of COVID-19

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WDHN) — Seminole County Schools will now be closed until March 30 after an employee began showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Mark Ernest.

The written statement posted on social media says the employee was possibly exposed while visiting a physician in another state. The school system was notified of the situation Thursday night.

“We are in close communication public health officials and the Georgia Department of Education, and we will share updated information as it becomes available,” Ernest wrote.

School will be closed through March 27, and all extracurricular activities have been suspended until the end of the month.

This news comes after Alabama confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County.

