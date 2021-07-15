Semi-truck driver hit by SUV, critically injured after exiting his truck

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) The driver of an 18-wheeler was critically injured when he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to get out of his truck on Highway 189 near Pecan Lane.

The 39-year-old driver, who has not been identified, fell onto the roadway as he was exiting his truck shortly after midnight. He was struck by a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 30-year-old woman from Gulfport.

The driver of the semi-truck is from Clewiston, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He is hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.