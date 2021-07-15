Semi-truck driver hit by SUV, critically injured after exiting his truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) The driver of an 18-wheeler was critically injured when he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to get out of his truck on Highway 189 near Pecan Lane.

The 39-year-old driver, who has not been identified, fell onto the roadway as he was exiting his truck shortly after midnight. He was struck by a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 30-year-old woman from Gulfport.

The driver of the semi-truck is from Clewiston, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He is hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories