Semi-trailer hauling pineapples bursts into flames on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A semi-truck trailer carrying a load of pineapples burst into flames on westbound Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County Saturday morning.

At about 8:11 a.m. at mile-marker 38, the trailer of the truck became engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the driver was able to remove the trailer from the truck before it began to burn. Once fire departments arrived they were able to begin extinguishing the fire.

Holt Fire District

The trailer was found to be loaded with pineapples and caused the roadway to be closed to the intensity of the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished the roadway was reopened.