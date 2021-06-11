See what is trending on June 11: Hint, it involves Toy Story

(WKRG) — More than 80,000 pennies dumped on a front lawn. Why do you ask? As a father’s final child support payment to his now 18-year-old daughter.

The teen is really embarrassed, saying she had to use a snow shovel to pick up the piles of pennies. On the flip side, it’s inspiring others to do some good.

It’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com.

