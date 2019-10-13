Security video shows alleged serial gas station robber snatching cash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christopher Casey is accused of going on a three gas station crime spree, starting at a Valero gas station near the intersection of Snow Road and Tanner Williams road. Police say his first stop happened at 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Twenty minutes later, Police say Casey went to an Exxon gas station on Moffett Road near I-65. Security video shows a man walk up to the front counter with his hand under his shirt, he then quickly rushes behind the counter, the clerk backs off and the suspect snatches as much cash as he can, before running off. Employees at the store said he made off with less than $200. The whole interaction takes less than a minute.

Three hours later Mobile Police say Casey robbed a third gas station. It was a Raceway at the intersection of Snow Road and Zeigler Boulevard. Police say he used the same MO. Casey was allegedly seen walking in and demanding cash. Mobile Police say patrol officers spotted Casey’s vehicle and claim the 49-year-old led them on a 10-minute chase that stayed within the speed limit and ended when his car caught fire and broke down.

Christopher Casey is no stranger to Mobile Metro Jail. He’s been booked there at least 10 times since 1994 on a variety of charges including robbery and theft.