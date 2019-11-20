Security risk for Android phones

(CNN)–

If you own an Android smartphone, hackers may be able to use a security flaw to spy on you. A firm called Check-Marx discovered a bug that could allow a hacker to take control of your phone’s camera. That means someone could remotely take photos and even record videos without your permission.

Samsung and Google phones appear to be most at risk from the security flaw.

The best way to protect yourself, both companies say, is to make sure you always update your phones with the latest software.

