Second Perdido Beach Resort employee killed by alleged drunk driver

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A second employee at Perdido Beach Resort was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver within the past three months.

Stacy Wells was on the way home from work early Saturday morning when her car was hit by a car allegedly driven by Lewis Albert Winn at Gulf Beach Highway and Bauer Road. Winn was arrested and taken to the Escambia County Jail.

Perdido Beach Resort posted about Wells Monday on its Facebook page.

In March, Cylea Lyrio, also an employee at the resort, was leaving work to go back to Pensacola and her car was hit by alleged drunk driver Billy Bowman in Perdido Key.

An online petition has been started after these two deaths to add sheriff’s deputies and DUI checkpoints in the area.