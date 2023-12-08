MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second arrest has been made in connection with a mid-November robbery at an AT&T store, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Cornelius Obrain Barnes (Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

Cornelius Obrain Barnes, 21, joins Dennisca Mabettya Moore, 25, of Moss Point, Miss., as suspects in the case, according to an MPD news release.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, at approximately 9:54 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint at AT&T, 3730 Airport Blvd., Mobile, according to an MPD news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Upon arrival, officers learned that two people had entered the store — which sells wireless products, including mobile phones — claiming they planned to make a purchase.

One of the people asked to use the restroom and, while in the back of the store, gained “unauthorized access” to a storage area, according to the release.

A store employee confronted the man, who pepper-sprayed her, police said.

The people then ran away with the stolen items, and the victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Barnes was arrested Thursday in Moss Point, Mississippi, according to the MPD.