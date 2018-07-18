SEC Media Days 2018 Day 3 — aka Nick Saban day

UPDATE: Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has entered the building at SEC Media Days 2018. Full video of his remarks are coming soon to CBS42.com, but until then, read: SEC Media Days: Saban says he expects QB Jalen Hurts to be on Alabama’s roster come kickoff

—

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Day three of SEC Media Days 2018 is underway, and for anyone here from the state of Alabama, that means one thing: Nick Saban will be here soon.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are on the schedule for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll hear from Coach Saban, senior running back Damien Harris, junior linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and senior center Ross Pierschbacher.

Before the Tide, we’ll hear from the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Vols. After Alabama will be the Missouri Tigers.

Check CBS42.com throughout the day, as we’ll be working to post video of all the coaches and players after they speak, and tune into the CBS 42 News at 10 for a special SEC Media Days report from 10:15-10:30 p.m.