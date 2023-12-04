MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Urgent Care clinics in Mobile have seen an uptick in visits over the past two months.

Greater Mobile Urgent Care Clinic says they see 50% more patients daily.

“We’re crazy busy right now; the flu has really started to hit hard,” said Darren Waters, a physician at Greater Mobile Urgent Care Clinic.

He says that during the holiday season, the increase is normal.

“When it cools down and people get together for Thanksgiving holidays and Christmas parties and things like that, they start mixing germs together. It’s just a little bit more difficult now because we added one more germ to the mix, and now COVID is now part of it as well,” Waters said.

According to the Mobile Health Department, roughly 15% of the increase in visits is related to flu-like symptoms.

“It’s cumulative across the state; it is present,” Mobile County Health Officer Kevin Michaels said.

In Alabama, 10 people have died this year due to influenza-like illnesses, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

Michaels says the best way to prevent getting sick is to update your vaccines.

“This is the first time in history that we actually have three immunizations available to address flu, COVID, and RSV,” Michaels said.

The Greater Mobile Urgent Care is hosting its annual “Toys and More for Shots” drive. If you donate a new unwrapped toy to any of their five locations, you can receive a B-12 or flu shot.

“Every kid should have a Christmas gift; every kid should have a great Christmas and that’s what we are striving to do, and we are going to make it happen,” Waters said.

A list of toys and more can be found at Greater Mobile Urgent Care’s website.