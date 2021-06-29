Search underway for missing Montgomery man who may have impaired judgment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Montgomery are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who may have impaired judgment.

Christopher Harris, 43, was last seen Wednesday after he got into a verbal altercation with his caseworker. He then left the area in an unknown direction.

Harris suffers from a medical condition that may be impairing his judgment, according to Crime Stoppers. He is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

