Search underway for missing 16-year-old in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Laahban Stillwell, 16, has not been seen since Monday evening in the area of Carmichael Road.
Stillwell is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 125 pounds. She has a chest tattoo and was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit.
If you have any information on Stillwell’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-320-6888.
