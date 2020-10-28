Search underway for missing 16-year-old in Montgomery

News

by: Phil Pinarski,

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Laahban Stillwell, 16, has not been seen since Monday evening in the area of Carmichael Road.

Stillwell is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 125 pounds. She has a chest tattoo and was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit.

If you have any information on Stillwell’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-320-6888.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories