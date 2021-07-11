Search is on for 22-year-old accused of murdering, carjacking 80-year-old man at Crestview park

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s offices in Okaloosa and Walton counties are searching for a man who they say shot and killed an 80-year-old man at a Crestview park and stole his truck.

On Saturday, July 10, Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies were called to Shoal River Wayside Park (Duggan Park) off Highway 85 south of Crestview after a person found a bloodied man on the ground.

Okaloosa County investigators determined 22-year-old Johnny Ray Kirk to be the suspect in the homicide.

Johnny Ray Kirk

Both Okaloosa and Walton County sheriff’s offices are searching for Kirk. Deputies say Kirk took the victim’s 2007 red Nissan pickup truck with Florida tag PZHL01. The vehicle was found in Walton County on Sunday.

Kirk, of Santa Rosa Beach, now has active warrants out of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for homicide, carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated elderly abuse.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and has an active warrant for failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon out of Walton County. If spotted, do not attempt to make contact. Call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Kirk might be hiding out in Walton County. The U.S. Marshal Task Force is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Contact Sgt. Eric Welton with information at 850-520-2909 or EWelton@waltonso.org.