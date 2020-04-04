Search for daughter, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy continues through weekend

HERRING BAY, MD. (CBS) — Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon went missing Thursday afternoon around 4:30.
They were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay. A search is underway and state and local officials will continue to search through the weekend.
The canoe was found Thursday night a few miles from where they were first spotted.
According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the two may have been paddling out after a ball and got caught in a strong current.
