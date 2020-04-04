Search for daughter, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy continues through weekend

News

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

HERRING BAY, MD. (CBS) — Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon went missing Thursday afternoon around 4:30.

They were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay. A search is underway and state and local officials will continue to search through the weekend.

The canoe was found Thursday night a few miles from where they were first spotted.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the two may have been paddling out after a ball and got caught in a strong current.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories