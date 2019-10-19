1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: A week since the 3-year-old was abducted

News

by: CBS 42

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

2:40 p.m. WEEK PASSES SINCE KAMILLE “CUPCAKE” MCKINNEY WAS ABDUCTED

A week has passed since 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was kidnapped at an outdoor birthday party Oct. 12.

While there have been arrests made for people of interest, no leads have led to “Cupcake’s” discovery.

The Birmingham Police Department released surveillance video Friday of possible people of interest. The video shows two figures walking past two children. The children are seen following the second figure in the video.

A prayer vigil was held at St. James AME Church Saturday. The church is only a few blocks from Tom Brown Village where “Cupcake” was said to be taken.

Stay with CBS 42 as new information is released.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories