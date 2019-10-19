SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: A week since the 3-year-old was abducted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

2:40 p.m. WEEK PASSES SINCE KAMILLE “CUPCAKE” MCKINNEY WAS ABDUCTED

A week has passed since 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was kidnapped at an outdoor birthday party Oct. 12.

While there have been arrests made for people of interest, no leads have led to “Cupcake’s” discovery.

The Birmingham Police Department released surveillance video Friday of possible people of interest. The video shows two figures walking past two children. The children are seen following the second figure in the video.

A prayer vigil was held at St. James AME Church Saturday. The church is only a few blocks from Tom Brown Village where “Cupcake” was said to be taken.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

