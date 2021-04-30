Sea turtle nesting season starts May 1: How to protect the sea turtles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sea Turtle nesting season begins on May 1! On average, there are about 15 nests each year from Pensacola Beach to Perdido Key.

“We have four species of sea turtles that nest here on Escambia County beaches,” said Samantha Bolduc, Community Outreach Specialist with Escambia County Natural Resource Management. “Kemps Ridleys are one of the rarest sea turtles in the world, but we’ve seen them nest on Pensacola beach with more and more frequency which is really neat.”

There are important things to remember to help protect the sea turtles.

“Whether you are walking along the beach with your cell phone, flashlight, or some other light source, turn that light off. Too much bright light on the beaches will actually keep females from nesting here,” Samantha said. “Remove all of your furniture your tents your chairs. Fill in any holes and flatten sandcastle to make sure your beach is obstacle-free.”

Pensacola Beach offers free red shades to put over your flashlight, or you could use a red balloon. You must always remember to leave no trace on the beaches during nesting season!