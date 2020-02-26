SCSO to hold press conference on Megan Boswell arrest at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be providing a briefing on the arrest of Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt, the briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.

News Channel 11 will air the press conference live on-air and will also stream on WJHL.com and Facebook.

Megan Boswell was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with one count of false reports.

Captain Seabolt said Megan gave a different story about Evelyn’s disappearance every time she was questioned.

She was placed on a $25,000 bond.

