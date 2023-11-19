FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s only shelter for homeless women and children reaches a new milestone this week. The Baldwin Family Village will be at full capacity for the first time since it opened in May. A Baldwin County Scout is finishing a project to make a difficult time for kids there a little more fun.

Fairhope High Schooler Luke Floyd guides his team of fellow Scouts as they put together a playground at the Baldwin Family Village. With a choice of projects–he says he could tell this playground was needed.

“They need something to play on. And when I came out here, it was just a grass field and then I have anything to play on. So, you know, I thought, this is going to be a good project for them,” said Scout Luke Floyd. The Baldwin family village has been open since May of this year. At any given time they’ll probably have around a dozen kids staying here. The playground is a welcomed addition.

“Because it allows our kids to just be kids and to have fun outdoors, enjoy this beautiful weather, and a place where the moms can be on site and know that their kids are in a safe environment,” said Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center, the organization that administers the shelter.

This is Luke Floyd’s Eagle Scout project. It’s a big assignment to put a cap on his career in Scouts. The 10th grader says he raised $2,500, picked the project and this weekend is the team manager for his group of Scouts.

“I’m proud of him. He’s learned how to lead over the last few years, and today is he’s showing up what he can do,” said Luke’s dad and Scout leader Paul Floyd. They’re putting it together while learning about the under-the-radar issue of Baldwin County homelessness.

“I had no idea personally about it. And once I learned about it, it kind of opened my eyes because it’s pretty, pretty hidden in Baldwin County,” said Floyd.

We last visited the Baldwin Family Village shortly after opening. In June they had 15 residents, less than half of their full capacity. At full capacity this week the Baldwin Family village will house 31 people. Since opening, they’ve served a total of 53 and had seven successfully move out into permanent housing.

For more information on Baldwin County Village and how to donate, click here. They also offer annual sponsorships.