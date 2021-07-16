Science is a sight to see at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 88th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) is more than just catching fish, there’s a lot of science and research that goes on each year and the University of South Alabama plays a big part in that.

“These are graduate students and young marine fisheries scientists that are being trained, but more importantly generating data for the Red Snapper fishery.” Dr. Sean Powers, Marine Scientist

Red Snapper is a very popular fish for the event, but ADSFR has 30 categories on the board.

“Flounder, 6 or 7 other species, we have 2 or 3 other Universities doing different aspects of research on different species here.” Dr. Sean Powers, Marine Scientist

So exactly what are they doing with Red Snapper here, what is the process?

“So the Red Snapper, we are fortunate that the anglers only want the big ones, and we don’t usually get to sample the big ones, so I have thousands of anglers looking to catch me big Snapper. One of things we want to figure out is how many eggs the females produce so we will know how many young Snapper will be produced in years to come.” Dr. Sean Powers, Marine Scientist



