Schools scramble as CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Just three months after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks at schools or summer camps, it’s changed course after the sharp rise in Delta Variant cases.

The CDC emphasizes in person learning and says even if you’re vaccinated, you should get tested for COVID-19 if you come in to contact with someone who tests positive or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

As students and teachers head back to the classroom, the CDC is recommending everyone to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status because of the highly contagious Delta Variant.

Lisa Morgan, President of Georgia Association of Educators said, “So we are seeing a tremendous increase in the number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 each day. We were told to anticipate with the Delta variant. As viruses mutate, we get a new strand and it’s more contagious, and that’s why we are doing we can to protect those who are coming into school settings.”

Right now, only students older than 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We must listen to the experts in public health and they are recommending that we wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and improve ventilation and be vaccinated,” said Morgan.

Georgia’s Department of Health says only 13% of children between 10 and 14 are vaccinated, and 33% of adolescence between 15 and 19 have received the shot.

Morgan said, “The average cases was 28 for birth to 17, but over the past few weeks that has gone to 200+ cases a day. We are in the same risk we were last summer”.

Infectious Disease Experts at Emory University, Dr. Colleen Kraft said, “If you are in a region that has a low prevalence people are masking in public, it’s all about the context of the school.”

But as local school boards decide on how to manage this policy, teachers are being asked to increase ventilation and stagger desks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health says 6 out of 10 Georgians are still not fully vaccinated, and many of their kids are likely the ones not getting the shot.

The Department of Public Health released the following statement: