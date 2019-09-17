School tax vote Tuesday in Spanish Fort and Fairhope school feeder patterns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of voters on Baldwin County’s eastern shore are expected to go to the polls today to vote on tax referendums in Fairhope and Spanish Fort.
This is a story we’ve been following for months. It encompasses anyone who lives in the feeder pattern for Fairhope and Spanish Fort schools, so it will include some voters who live somewhat outside the municipal limits of those cities.
Voters in both cities are voting on a special 3 mil property tax increase earmarked for schools in those cities. The only major difference is the length of each. If passed, Fairhope’s would last for 30 years while Spanish Fort’s would only last a decade.
People who have children in the school district, anecdotally, seem supportive of this plan. Opponents have been critical of holding an oddly timed, off year vote. It’s not clear which side would benefit from a low voter turnout.
Four years ago, voters in Baldwin County rejected school property tax increases for schools in the failed “Build Baldwin Now” campaign. However, one precinct in Spanish Fort voted in favor of one of the tax increases and eastern shore precincts showed the strongest support for the increase in 2015.
Polls are open from 7 to 7 Tuesday and an official at Baldwin County’s Probate office expects results later this evening.
You can read a sample ballot here.
Baldwin County Probate sent a list of polling locations to News 5 for Tuesday’s special election:
FAIRHOPE ELECTION PRECINCTS
Point Clear, St Francis at the Point Anglican Church
17280 Scenic Hwy 98
Fairhope, AL 36532
42
Fairhope, Civic Center
161 North Section St
Fairhope, AL 36532
43
Fairhope, 3 Circle Church
10274 State Hwy 104
Fairhope, AL 36532
44
Barnwell, Volunteer Fire Department
8587 U S Hwy 98
Fairhope, AL 36532
49
Fairhope, Fairhope Ave Baptist Church
8717 Fairhope Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
SPANISH FORT ELECTION PRECINCTS
7
Spanish Fort, New Life Assembly of God Church
10424 Old Highway 31
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
45
Spanish Fort, Community Center
7361 Spanish Fort Blvd
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
46
Spanish Fort, Church of Christ
8100 Spanish Fort Blvd
Spanish Fort, AL 36527