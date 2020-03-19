School lunches for ECISD students

ODESSA, TX (Big 2/ Fox 24) -Many schools across the nation and here in the Permian Basin are making sure their students are feed even though we are at a time of need.



The ECISD’s lunch crew workers have been up bright and early wanting to feed your kids because it’s not only they’re job to do, so they say we are at a time where we all need each other.



“We love these kids, and we don’t want them to go hungry,” Marla Hopping, lead cook of Blackshear Elementary School.



This week all schools in the ecisd will be closed until further notice since we are at a time where the safety of the community is a top priority.



“It’s scary just the whole situation from one day to the next we didn’t even know we were going to come back to work,” Hoppins says. “For us, it wasn’t a matter of are we going to come back to work we were what about our kids especially the kids on free lunch they are in free lunch for a reason how are they going to get feed.”



All ECISD schools will be serving breakfast from 7:30 to 9 am and lunch from 11:30am to 1 in the afternoon.



“We don’t know if they get food at home, but we know that they get two meals here,” Onetta Joyce Horton, head cook of Blackshear Elementary School. “If they get those two meals, they can wait until the next day come in and get the next two meals.”



It goes beyond the staff needing or having to work, and they say they want to be there for the students.



“Kids that live in this area get out of bed, walk up here and get a sack,” Horton says. “Then go back you got plenty of time to sleep now, so please come out; we’re here to serve you come and get the food.



To find out more information of the meals schedule, click the link below:

https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/cms/lib/TX50000506/Centricity/Domain/165/School%20Nutrition%20Feeding%20During%20Closure.pdf

