School faculty surprise 9-year-old girl battling cancer with drive-by parade and $9,500

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Madalyn Franklin is a 9-year-old girl fighting cancer for the third time. Earlier this week, we mentioned Madalyn’s heartfelt story and that she was getting a surprise and today was the day!

The community got together and had a wonderful day set up for Madalyn. Faculty at Kate Shepard Elementary and Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind organized a drive-by celebration for Madalyn! WKRG’s Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson attended the event.

“If she was to ever fight before, I think now is the time, and I think this exactly what she has done,” said Baylee Herren, a teacher at Callahan School. “Happy and joyful child, and she has really proven to stay strong and stay motivated throughout this entire process.”

Madalyn is fighting neuroblastoma for the third time. A recent visit to St.Jude revealed the cancer had spread. Her positive outlook on life inspired Ms. Hamlin, a teacher at Kate Shepard Elementary, to give Madalyn the first Madalyn Franklin Award.

“For being an outstanding student and radiating positivity every day despite life’s challenges,” Ms. Hamlin said.

Madalyn’s classmates have supported her throughout this process. They have made her countless cards, posters and even a video filled with words of encouragement. The students participated in Dress Down Friday to help support Madalyn.

Madalyn’s family was presented with the proceeds raised from the GoFundMe and other fundraising events. The total, and growing, is at $9500!

Madalyn will continue to fight and stay strong as she is surrounded by a loving family and a supportive community.