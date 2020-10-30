(WIVB) – The most sought-after decoration for Halloween is now selling for thousands of dollars.
Home Depot sold out of its 12-foot-tall, 90 lbs. plastic and metal skeleton in September.
People are now listing the skeleton for resale on eBay for more than $1,500.
LATEST STORIES
- Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500
- Tropical depression expected to form this weekend in the Caribbean
- What’s Working: The 2020 Great Goose Chase
- Felix’s Fish Camp heavily damaged by Hurricane Zeta
- House fire reported in Stockton