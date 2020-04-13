Scammers: Think again before posting your senior portrait online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to take part in the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge because you may be opening yourself up to scammers. The challenge urges people to post their senior portraits from years past. Scammers can use some of your personal information such as the year you graduated and where you went to high school to learn more about you.

According to the Better Business Bureau, “Watch out, scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2020 posts, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions. All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live.”

For more social media security tips from the BBB, click here.

