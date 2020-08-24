Save more at the grocery store with 6 tips to stretch your budget

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- On Aug. 20, the Mobile County Commission approved the purchase of 449"electronic poll books" for usage in all Mobile County election polls on Nov. 3, 2020, General Election Day. These devices are manufactured by Tenex Software Solutions, a Tampa, Florida, based company.

Electronic poll books contain the county's entire voter registration database and will replace the large, paper rosters of registered voters at each election poll. Voters will still be required to present an acceptable form of identification before they will be permitted to vote. However, the use of the electronic poll books is expected to significantly reduce the amount of time expended at election polls in terms of the check-in process and the accuracy of the check-in process is also expected to significantly improve. Voters will also sign in electronically on an iPad, thus eliminating the need for voters to sign the poll list as they have done in the past and then had a separate clerk print their name on a separate roster.