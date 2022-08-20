PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Voters in the Sunshine State have one more day to cast their ballot before Tuesday. Saturday is the last day of early voting in Northwest Florida and elsewhere in the state.

If you need a ride to the polls a Get out the Vote Rally is being held Saturday morning starting at 11 at Movement for Change on North Davis Highway. Most early voting locations are open from 9 to 5 Saturday, except the Supervisor of Elections office which is open from 8 to 4. The Supervisor of Elections says thousands of people have cast their ballots already. Florida’s primary is Tuesday.