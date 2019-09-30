Satsuma murder suspect to ask for bond reduction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of Satsuma’s first murder in years is expected back in court today. A lawyer for Michael Fletcher is expected to ask a judge to reduce his bond.

This is a murder case that dates back to February. At last check, Michael Fletcher is being held in Mobile Metro Jail without a bond.

Fletcher’s lawyer filed paperwork last week saying Fletcher will comply with whatever terms the state puts on a bond amount and is a life-long Mobile resident with family here.

Michael Fletcher is accused of killing David Beck-Shank. According to testimony in court, the victim was visiting a friend in Satsuma when he got into a fight with Michael Fletcher and another man. The two followed the victim to his vehicle and the state says Fletcher shot David Beck-Shank to death. We learned there is security video of the incident that shows Fletcher with a gun but does not show when the fatal shot was fired. The bond hearing is set for later this morning in Judge Spiro Cheriogotis’ courtroom.