Satsuma City Schools sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma City Schools superintendent Bart Reeves said Monday there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases within the school system.

Reeves said last week, there were five students and one teacher who tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, four students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Reeves said all but one of the positive results were within the high school.

In the first quarter of the school year, two students and one teacher tested positive.

“Only three positive cases in the first nine weeks of school… that is something we were excited about, but in the last seven days… we are seeing now an upward trend and I wanted to bring that to your attention,” Reeves said.

Reeves said as a reminder, encourage your son or daughter to wear a mask in large settings or when six feet cannot be expected.

LATEST STORIES