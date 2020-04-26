Sarasota, Fla. motorcycle group throws teen with special needs birthday party of a lifetime

SARASOTA, Fla. – Drive-by birthday celebrations are the party go-to these days, as friends, family, law enforcement and fire departments help those having a special day get a little love. Now, the biker version!

The West Coast Florida Riders is an all-inclusive group of motorcycle enthusiasts who promote safe riding, and having a good time while doing so.

When the group learned that Dennis “Bugs” Sexton’s 13th birthday party was going to be less than he deserved, they couldn’t resist a drive by. “Bugs” has special needs, but more importantly, a big heart and a love of the road of motorcycles.

So, he received both, as more than two dozen of the West Coast Florida Riders cruised past his home, dropped off some swag, and even let “Bugs” try out a bike.

Another birthday saved by kindness! And the West Coast Florida Riders say the reception they received from “Bugs” was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

LATEST STORIES: