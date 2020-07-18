Saraland store says no mask, no problem

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As more big-box retailers add mask requirements, one Saraland business is saying no mask, no problem.

At Saraland Produce, you see the no mask sign before you walk through the front door. Store manager, Keith Miller said, “People feel free to shop with us with or without a mask.”

Miller told WKRG News 5, the decision to not require masks has gotten a lot of attention. “A post I did this morning, earlier, I’ve had dozens and dozens of hits thanking me, and they came right on out because a lot of our elderly people have breathing issues and issues with wearing a mask, and they’re our regular customers,” Miller said.

While some big box stores are giving customers who do not wear masks the option to shop online, Miller said that’s not enough for his shoppers. He said, “Well, all people just cannot do it. They, because you can’t go online order two pounds of bananas and an orange, but you come in here and pick your one thing out which is a lot of our customers do.”

Miller said the store is still taking extra precautions against COVID-19. Staff are cleaning multiple times each day and he said customers know to social distance. “People know already to wait in line. It’s all become a normal thing already to not pack out. People already know that,” Miller said.

Miller told us the store has not yet had to close down due to coronavirus. He said they’ve been open for 25 years and plan to keep it that way.

