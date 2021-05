SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police have responded to a death investigation off of Highway 45 near Waterall Drive. There are no details as to the cause of the death at this time, but investigators are currently working the scene and all possible leads.

A WKRG News 5 viewer called to report he found a woman’s body in the area.

More details will be released when they become available.