SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The cause of a Monday morning house fire on Hartley Road is under investigation, according to the Saraland Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 525 Hartley Road around 9:55 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house, according to the department.

The location is between North Saraland Avenue and Cherry Drive, just off Highway 43.

(Saraland house fire photo provided by Cynthia Forbes)

Neighbors say no one was home during the blaze, and News 5 learned that the house was severely damaged from fire, smoke, and water.

The fire destroyed the rear of the home, and it took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control, News 5 learned.

INCIDENT LOCATION: