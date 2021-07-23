Saraland City Schools hosts vaccination clinics ahead of Fall semester

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of the Fall semester, The Saraland City School System and Mobile County Health Department will host vaccination clinics for students, parents, staff, and any community members interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Monday, July 26th through Thursday, July 29th, the clinics will be offered from 8:30 AM until 11:30 AM. On Thursday, an additional vaccination clinic will take place from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Vaccinations will be administered in the Saraland High School cafeteria.

According to a release posted to the district’s Facebook page, school leadership does not have a choice in adhering to prescribed guidelines when a student contracts COVID-19. Current protocol dictates when a student gets the virus, the district must quarantine both the students who were diagnosed positive as well as any unvaccinated students who were identified to be in close contact. However, the release states “Under current guidance, individuals who are vaccinated may continue normal activities regardless of exposure…”

In the release, the Saraland Board of Education explains the ways children will be able to attend school in the 2021-2022 school year. It states students will be taught face-to-face in a traditional classroom setting, and there will be no fully online curriculum offered.

Read the full release below: