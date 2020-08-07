Saraland City Schools back in session

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — School is back in session for Saraland students for the first time since March.

When students return to their classrooms, they’ll see some big changes. Saraland City Schools is one of the first districts in the state getting students back to face-to-face learning.

WKRG News 5 spoke with students and parents about the first day of classes. Felicia Brown’s daughter is new to Saraland City Schools. She said, “For the first two days, and we can walk to her class and she was already sitting down, ready and everything, and she was like, ‘Okay bye Mom I’ve got to go.’ I was like well okay.”

Superintendent Doctor Aaron Milner said throughout the day the district saw no issues enforcing the mask requirement. He said, “We had precautions throughout the day. I was in all of our schools today and witnessed our principals ensuring that we were doing the best we could with the practices that we had in place, so couldn’t have gone much better.”

Some students who spoke to WKRG News 5 were not too fond of the mask requirement. Caitlyn Lolley said, “It was pretty difficult and it kind of got annoying at some times because it would like itch or something, and then I’d have to pull it down and all that and it’d just be a big mess.”

Parents said seeing all the measures Saraland put in place puts them at ease. Brown said, “I have a peace of mind knowing that she’s taken care of. Everything was situated with social distancing, with the masks on, washing hands, avoiding the water fountains, things for the nature, so I have a peace of mind knowing she’s at school and I don’t have anything to worry about.”

Superintendent Dr. Milner said the district does have a contingency plan if coronavirus closes the doors. He told us if that happens, students will easily switch over to the online learning platform.

