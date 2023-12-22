BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some North Baldwin County nursing home residents will have warm feet this winter, and it’s thanks to a Saraland High School football player.

Daylan Martin started at right tackle for the Spartans until he was injured in the 6A State Championship Game.

“Daylan was also selected to play in the AL/MS Star game this past weekend,” proud mom Jami Martin said in a Facebook DM to News 5. “Due to his injury, he did not play, but he attended the banquet and the annual game where he was awarded the Academic Achievement Award for the Alabama Team.”

The injury may have sidelined the young athlete, but it didn’t set back his attitude.

Instead, Martin’s efforts moved from the gridiron to community service, with the football star hosting a sock drive.

‘Just wanted to warm someone’s feet … (and) heart’

Daylan Martin collected 90 pairs of socks, which he donated to Crowne Health Care North Baldwin, a skilled nursing facility in Bay Minette mainly serving senior citizens.

Saraland football player Daylan Martin, left, donated 90 pairs of socks as part of his sock drive to Crowne Health Care North Baldwin. He’s pictured with Lazoria Wright, the facility’s activities director. (Photo courtesy of Jami Martin)

Martin delivered the socks this week, and “we handed them out for the residents at our Christmas party,” Lazoria Wright, the facility’s activities director, said.

Any extras will be distributed to those who need them throughout the year, she said.

Socks are an ideal stocking stuffer this holiday season because many nursing home residents may experience circulation issues and lack access to personal care items.

“I understand how a small gesture can go a long way when you are sick, hurt, or just not able to go about as you normally would,” Martin said.

“I just wanted to warm someone’s feet as well as their heart during the holiday.”

A community of gift givers

Martin’s collection is just one example of generosity the facility has seen this holiday season, according to Wright.

“We’ve had ladies bring in blankets, T-shirts, hand-made crochet beanies, wrapping paper for our residents’ gifts,” she said. “We’ve got board games; our residents like crosswords, and coloring pages and stuff like that.”

Every thoughtful gift is appreciated, Wright said.

“We are very grateful for our donations, and we are thankful for the people that support us in our community,” she said.