Sandbags will be available in Harrison & Hancock counties.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG)- The City of Saraland will have sandbags available today for residents.

The City of Saraland posting to their Facebook residents will have the opportunity to get sandbags for possible flooding with the tropical weather heading to the gulf coast.

Sand Bags are available for distribution TODAY at Public Works.

150 Station St.

Saraland, Al 36571

9:00AM-12:00 PM