Santa Rosa County Schools to review teacher’s controversial comments for possible ethics violation

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher in Santa Rosa County is facing backlash for some controversial comments she made on Facebook.

Santa Rosa County Schools Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick told News 5 on Wednesday his office plans to review the comments by Lisa Dillashaw, who’s listed as a science teacher at Pace High School.

The post, which appears to have since been deleted, was in response to race relations in the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

A portion of the Facebook post addressed one of the points of the “I Can’t Breathe” movement, that the voices of the African American community have fallen on deaf ears for far too long.

“Now.. as for not having a voice… I don’t understand that fight…

We have had a black president. He has held office for two full terms. We have black supreme justices. We have black surgeons and doctors and engineers and teachers and professors .. black people have just as much voice as white people

BUT… get this..

Black people have one up on white people…

Black people are considered a minority and are eligible for minority scholarships… NOT OUR WHITE CHILDREN.

I don’t hear our white children complaining.”

Parents and other community members voiced their anger and concern to the school district and to News 5.

Superintendent Wyrosdick told News 5 that Dillashaw’s comments do not speak for the district, which will now review whether she violated any professional ethics.

Here’s the full statement from Superintendent Wyrosdick:

“Thank you for your note and I appreciate greatly your perspective. First, Ms. Dillishaw does not speak for Santa Rosa County Schools. Rest assured the thoughts you shared which are represented by Ms. Dillishaw are not prevalent in the amazing people I work with on a daily basis and they certainly do not represent my thoughts.



Educators serve as teachers and, in as much, work in their official capacity and in this work are required to abide by professional ethics. In their personal capacity they are great freedoms (speech, religious liberties, assembling). These are the same freedoms you and I enjoy.



My office, in conjunction with Principal Shell, will review Ms. Dillishaw’s actions against the professional ethics she is responsible for following. Thank you again for your note.” Tim Wyrosdick

Superintendent, Santa Rosa County Schools

