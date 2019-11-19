Santa Rosa County man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Santa Rosa County man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he performed sexual acts on a child under the age of 12.

James Johnston Stevens was charged with sexual assault and booked into the Santa Rosa County jail on Saturday.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says from at least June 22 to July 6, Stevens sexual assaulted the girl “all the time,” according to the report.

The girl, whose exact age is redacted in the report, told investigators in her own words that Stevens performed oral sex on her.

Stevens is being held jail on a $1 million bond.