Santa Rosa cold-weather shelter opens this weekend

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG) – A cold-weather shelter in Santa Rosa County, Florida is set to open this weekend and will be open for an extra day.
According to a press release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office:
The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will be openSun., Jan. 16, in addition to Sat., Jan. 15 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. Please note that due to the forecasted high for Sunday, the cold weather shelter will open at 4 p.m. Those who would like to stay at the shelter on Saturday must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.
Santa Rosa County’s cold weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, utilizing volunteer resources and donations. It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March. The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others. No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented.