Santa Rosa Animal Shelter at risk of losing no-kill status due to increasing numbers

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla, (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is asking for the community’s help. The shelter says they are now at risk for losing their no-kill status as more and more dogs and cats come piling in.

In May 2020, the shelter took in 113 cats and 72 dogs and compared to May of this year, they took in 260 cats and 93 dogs.

“We are at capacity right now for what we have,” Santa Rosa County Animal Services Rescue Coordinator Tara Deaguilera said. “So if an animal comes in this afternoon, we are not quite sure where we are going to put them.”

Right now, the shelter has more than 150 animals in foster care and is treating about 320 animals in total.

Deaguilera says, “We are not able to help everybody unfortunately because when we get a litter of kittens that require our care…we have a limited staff so we can only house so many animals so we are allowing people to foster them.”

The number of animals is only going to grow larger as summer starts. They expect even more as the months progress and have come to a point where they don’t know what to do.

Deaguilera says, “Basically only euthanizing if it was medically necessary or behaviorally necessary. So we have been trying hard to keep that status and with the community’s help we have been doing a great job but we are really in trouble right now.”

The last thing the shelter wants is to have to put down any of their furry friends due to these issues.

“We don’t want to have to make the animals pay for the mistakes of humans,” Deaguilera tells WKRG News 5.

If you are interested in helping by fostering, adopting, or making a donation, click here.