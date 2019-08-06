Sanitation worker surprises young fan with toy truck

JENKS, Okla. (WKRG) — A sanitation worker in Oklahoma surprised his biggest fan with a gift.

Aaron Mitchell works for American Waste Control in Jenks, Oklahoma. On his route, he routinely sees the same young boy greeting him with a smile.

“The child would be outside to greet the trashmen and trash truck regularly, whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees,” the city said in a post on Facebook.

To show his appreciation, Mitchell surprised his young fan last week with a toy recycling truck.

“Thank you Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean,” the post said.