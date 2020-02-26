Sanders faces brunt of the attacks at South Carolina debate

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Democratic foes unleashed a torrent of attacks on presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders on the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina.

Just four days before the state’s primary, the Tuesday night debate may have been their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight. Mike Bloomberg took some shots, and the moderates in the middle strained to be the one survivor who might stick with Sanders through the spring.

Sanders was not dismayed by the negative attention. Now that Sanders is the front-runner, he mused he was hearing his “name mentioned a little bit.” President Donald Trump says he saw the debate and it was “not too good.”

