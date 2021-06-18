Sandbags offered in Okaloosa County ahead of tropical weather

SOEMMERDA, GERMANY – JUNE 01: Helpers fill sand in sandbags near of a dyke to strengthen it against the rising Gera river and to prevent flooding on June 1, 2013 near Soemmerda, Germany. Heavy rains across portions of Germany are causing flooding and ruining crops. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Free sandbags are being filled Friday in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach ahead of expected tropical weather this weekend.

Sandbags will be available beginning at 9AM at our North and South locations:

1759 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview – In the Public Works Yard along Goodwin Ave.

710 Essex Rd, Ft. Walton Beach – outside the fence in the turn-around area.

The storm is likely a heavy rain event, officials predicting 6-8” in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County says sand is available 24/7 for citizens to fill on their own, free of charge. Shovels and bags are available for use.