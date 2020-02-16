San Diego Company claims to create coronavirus vaccine

SAN DIEGO — Could a vaccine for the coronavirus be coming soon? A pharmaceutical company said it has designed one.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals announced it produced a pre-clinical vaccine that could fight COVID-19, the epidemic that has taken more than thirteen hundred lives worldwide, the LA Times reported.

The company said in an interview Friday with Yahoo! Finance the vaccine has been designed in their San Diego laboratory and could be available by this summer. Researchers plan to test the vaccine in the U.S. and China.

The World Health Organization said there have been roughly 63,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Invio Pharmaceuticals is lead by president and CEO, J. Joseph Kim. The company utilizes DNA and antigen sequencing to activate the immune system, the company website says.

