NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams on Injured Reserve Saturday with a Hamstring injury.

He will miss the next four games with the IR designation. Williams sustained the hamstring injury during the first half of the Week 2 Monday night game at Carolina.

So far this season, Williams has rushed for 74 yards on 27 Carries. The Saints also elevated (both standard) S Johnathan Abram and DB Cameron Dantzler Sr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

The Saints also downgraded cornerback Paulson Adebo and tight end Foster Moreau to out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.