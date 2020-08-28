Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 16: New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – It was announced on Friday morning that New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner, Mrs. Gayle Benson, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mrs. Benson has not been hospitalized for her illness.

She is at recovering at home, and continues to participate in her teams’s daily Zoom calls.

