Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – It was announced on Friday morning that New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner, Mrs. Gayle Benson, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mrs. Benson has not been hospitalized for her illness.
She is at recovering at home, and continues to participate in her teams’s daily Zoom calls.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chief Jeremy P. Lami appointed as Mobile’s newest fire chief
- BIKER DAD: Help this biker get his stolen custom BMW back
- 9-year-old Oklahoma boy’s wish for a family granted after foster story goes viral
- Local businesses collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims
- Lock of Lincoln’s hair and bloodied telegram up for auction